A South San Francisco police officer was injured Tuesday morning after responding to an apartment complex on the 600 block of Commercial Avenue on the report of a disturbance that led to the discovery of a stolen firearm, according to police.
At about 7:42 a.m., South San Francisco police came to the scene where a female caller said her former boyfriend was outside, refusing to leave and sending texts that he was going to vandalize her vehicle. The man, identified as Ulysses Gutierrez, 24, of San Francisco, allegedly tried to flee during a consent search and was detained a short distance away. A loaded firearm and a concealed fully loaded spare magazine was also discovered, according to police.
The gun was reported stolen out of another state and a records check showed Gutierrez was a convicted felon, with prior convictions for carrying a loaded firearm in public. An officer struck their head and briefly lost consciousness during the apprehension, according to police.
