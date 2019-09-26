A 44-year-old South San Francisco man who pleaded no contest to felony child molestation in June for impregnating his 13-year-old niece some three years ago was sentenced to 26 years in state prison Wednesday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
In custody on $3.75 million bail, Rigoberto Castro received 910 days credit for time served and was required to register as a sex offender for life. His request to delay his transfer so he could see his wife one more time was denied, according to prosecutors.
Castro was arrested some two months after the teen gave birth to a child in May of 2017. The teen’s mother discovered she was pregnant during a visit to the doctor in April of 2017, when the alleged abuse was reported to police, according to prosecutors.
Castro’s paternity of the child was confirmed through a DNA test and he is believed to have had numerous sexual encounters with her between September 2016 and February of 2017, according to prosecutors.
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe credited DNA with helping hold Castro accountable and emphasized how horrible his actions were.
“This young woman lost her childhood because of this defendant and he rightly deserves to spend the next 2 1/2 decades locked up,” he said.
Castro’s defense attorney Steve Chase could not be immediately reached for comment.
