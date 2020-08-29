A South San Francisco man was found guilty Thursday of raping an intoxicated woman in 2018 after she mistook him for an Uber driver, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
The jury deliberated for less than one hour before finding Luis Flores, 52, guilty, Wagstaffe said. Flores will be sentenced by a judge Oct. 23 and faces a maximum prison sentence of just over 11 years.
“It was a great outcome from our perspective,” Wagstaffe said. The defense attorney could not be reached for comment.
The 30-year-old victim two years ago on Aug. 21 had several drinks at a party in San Francisco before calling for an Uber ride to her home in Foster City at 9:30 p.m.
Flores was parking his car in the area and the victim mistook him for her Uber driver, prosecutors said. Flores offered to drive the victim home and then had sex with her first in San Francisco and a second time in Foster City after he drove her there, prosecutors said.
The victim’s husband was out looking for her at the time and discovered Flores having sex with his wife in the car, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Wagstaffe said Flores’ attorney argued that his client thought the victim consented and didn’t realize how intoxicated she was.
“The jury was outstanding for seeing through that defense to recognize every sign this guy saw showed he was dealing with a woman so intoxicated she couldn’t consent,” Wagstaffe said. “What we proved and the jury found is he either reasonably knew or should’ve known she was so intoxicated she couldn’t consent.”
Wagstaffe said the victim does not recall the rapes.
Before the jury’s decision, Flores was out of custody on $200,000 bail bond.
