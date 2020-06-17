A South San Francisco man is in custody for attacking a Caltrain conductor and SamTrans bus driver in separate incidents in Menlo Park and Belmont on June 12, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Richard Merchant, 26, has been charged with both felony and misdemeanor battery on a transit operator and is in jail on $25,000 bail.
Merchant allegedly punched the Caltrain conductor after he was told to get off the train for failure to pay at the Menlo Park station around 6:45 a.m. Later that morning while riding a SamTrans bus in Belmont, Merchant was coughing and spitting on the floor of the bus when the driver asked him to cover his face with a mask. Merchant then allegedly stepped on the chain separating the passengers from the driver, threw a cup at the driver and then punched him multiple times in the back of the head.
The train conductor suffered bruising and swelling to his eye and the bus driver was uninjured.
