South San Francisco officials agreed to spend $1 million on a partnership intended to facilitate construction of accessory dwelling units with hopes that the program will yield more local affordable housing options.
The South San Francisco City Council unanimously agreed to form a partnership with Hello Housing, which will lead a two-year pilot program educating home owners about the benefits of the in-law units, and helping them navigate the permitting and construction process.
The arrangement is borne out of a previous development agreement allowing Genentech to expand its corporate headquarters along Oyster Point, as the biotech titan agreed to finance initiatives addressing affordable housing issues in South San Francisco.
For his part, Vice Mayor Mark Nagales lauded the partnership with Hello Housing as a means of making accessory dwelling unit construction seem a more attainable outcome for residents who may be intrigued, but confused, by the idea.
“While we have these ordinances to promote ADUs, a lot of people don’t know how to get started. So the fact that we have an organization that can hold the hands of individuals and walk them through the process, I think that is really, really important,” said Nagales.
He added that the contribution of $1 million of the money from Genentech is evidence of the commitment by South San Francisco officials.
“It speaks to our ability to show resident that we really do promote affordable housing,” said Nagales.
In all, Genentech offered South San Francisco $31 million in affordable housing incentives to expand its sweeping corporate headquarters east of Highway 101. Additionally, the company will pay $15 million to address transportation issues near its campus, while also supporting a community facilities district proposed throughout the Bayshore region.
The $1 million transaction from Genentech for the Hello Housing partnership has not yet been completed, but South San Francisco has sufficient money in its commercial linkage fund to jumpstart the program and the forthcoming payment will replenish the fund at the end of the year.
Hello Housing Vice President Jennifer Duffy said she believes the collaboration will help homeowners throughout the community unlock a potentially confusing process. Officials framed Hello Housing’s role as a project management consultant, which can help interested homeowners price, permit and construct the new units.
Councilman James Coleman supported the program as a means of offering more flexibility to homeowners who may not need all the space offered in a single-family home, and would prefer to rent the primary residence on their property and occupy a smaller unit.
Mayor Mark Addiego said he hoped a beneficial relationship would ultimately normalize construction of the units and help popularize them in the process.
“I think the community is more and more comfortable with this and with some good examples, that success will breed more acceptance,” he said.
In other business, councilmembers agreed to begin the process of potentially raising business license fees.
City Manager Mike Futrell said the fees have not been adjusted for years, and are overdue to be brought up to a competitive rate. Councilmembers said they were comfortable with examining the proposal, but shared sensitivities regarding increasing fees for small businesses during a time when so many local merchants are struggling amid the pandemic.
Futrell said officials are cognizant of those concerns, and recognized the merits of a proposal from Nagales to perhaps differentiate the obligation of large corporations to pay the fee from small businesses.
And finally, officials discussed a proposal mandating grocery stores to pay workers additional hazard pay during the pandemic. No decision was made, but Futrell said a report with additional details will be presented during a future meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.