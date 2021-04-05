To expand job training and employment opportunities for local kids from disadvantaged parts of South San Francisco, officials agreed to launch a summer work program.
The South San Francisco City Council shaped a city program intended to offer focused career development opportunities to teens willing to work through their summer break.
Officials hope the program will expose students from communities with limited job opportunities to the skills and environment which may help them build their resume for a career of their choice.
The program was initially proposed to accommodate roughly 15 locals who would earn about $15 per hour working about 20 hours a week in departments across the city. The money to operate the program is likely to be drawn from the pandemic relief funds paid by the federal government.
But considering the chance to teach the participants transferrable skills which could put them on the path toward economic stability, Mayor Mark Addiego called for raising the stakes.
“I feel like I want to do a little bit more. I want a little longer program and I want a little bit more money on the table that actually gets in the pockets of the young people that this will be so important to,” he said.
According to his wishes, councilmembers agreed to boost the pay per hour to $18.
The term of the program will likely stay at the proposed six weeks, but officials agreed it could be expanded in future years if the pilot initiative proves popular.
Participants will receive opportunities to assist with special projects, while also doing light technical or clerical work, basic research and analysis as well as job shadowing.
The target population will be those who recently graduated from South San Francisco schools, and local education officials will be asked to refer qualified candidates.
It is intended to accommodate those without prior work experience who may benefit from additional guidance and support, and are eligible to get a local work permit.
Vice Mayor Mark Nagales said in future years he would like to see the work eligibility requirement loosened, to assure the program is available to those who would benefit from it most.
“The concern I still have is for the student who would be great to participate and just won’t be eligible,” he said.
Councilman Eddie Flores also encouraged his fellow elected officials to get involved in the program and offer training to those who may be interested in public service.
“This could create a pipeline for future board members and commissioners and individuals who could maybe see themselves in our seats,” he said.
The program was proposed to cost an estimated $85,000 annually, but the cost could rise with the direction to up the hourly compensation.
The concept was developed from a discussion in the city’s Racial and Social Equity Commission, which is designed to address issues facing underserved parts of the community such as housing, economic stability and law enforcement.
Another initiative borne out of the commission was examined by councilmembers during the Tuesday, March 30, meeting as well.
Officials discussed launching a community navigators program which officials hope will improve communication between City Hall and disenfranchised communities in South San Francisco.
The program, proposed to cost $280,000 annually, will focus initially on building relations with the city’s Latino population and ultimately expand its scope to other marginalized racial and ethnic groups.
The budget is proposed to accommodate two full-time management fellows responsible for a team of three part-time community navigators who will bridge the communication gap to those traditionally hard for government to reach.
Showing some skepticism over the city’s ability to get the return on its investment, Addiego said he will be monitoring it closely.
“I don’t want a feel-good program. I want something that delivers,” he said.
Flores too questioned the program design, and said he felt the two managerial positions are unnecessary.
While encouraging officials to see if they can scale down its composition, Flores expressed confidence that the program will take greater shape over the coming months.
“This is the start of something we can evolve,” he said.
