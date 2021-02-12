With hopes of aiding essential workers exposing themselves daily to the threat posed by COVID-19, South San Francisco officials favored mandating increased hazard pay for grocery store and drugstore employees.
The South San Francisco City Council concurred Wednesday, Feb. 10, that employees of chain franchises should be eligible to receive as much as $5 more per hour for working during the pandemic.
But councilmembers stopped short of adopting the emergency ordinance during the meeting to give time for state courts to rule on a similar case in Long Beach where grocery industry representatives sued to block the pay hike mandate.
Mayor Mark Addiego made clear that officials support the proposed pay hike, but balanced that interest against an obligation to assure South San Francisco would not be exposed to litigation by moving too swiftly.
City Attorney Sky Woodruff said an initial ruling from the state court is expected Friday, Feb. 19, on the Long Beach case, which will likely set a precedent regarding the legality of the mandated hazard pay raise.
With the judgment soon on the horizon, officials ultimately determined that South San Francisco should wait to see which way the court leans. And if it appears the raises will be allowed, another meeting will be called before the end of the month to approve them in South San Francisco.
“I know this is morally and socially the right thing to do, but we are only talking about a handful of days and we have a duty to protect our city financially,” said Addiego.
Councilmembers universally agreed, and directed city officials to prepare an ordinance for adoption that would mandate participation of all chain grocery and pharmaceutical retailers with at least 500 employees and a store of 10,000 square feet or more in South San Francisco.
The initial draft ordinance would have only mandated chain grocery stores with at least 500 employees and a store of 15,000 square feet or more to pay an additional $4 per hour. But councilmembers felt the proposal should be hiked by $1 per hour and expanded to capture more employees and industries.
Costco employees, initially excluded from the proposal, were added at the request of councilmembers as well. Companies such as Lucky Stores, which have voluntarily hiked hazard pay for workers during the pandemic, would be excluded from the mandate. Officials set a size eligibility threshold on the proposal to assure that small businesses and independent outlets would not be strapped with a greater financial burden.
If ultimately approved, the pay mandate would stay in effect if the county is in the orange, red or purple tier.
Mandated hazard pay hikes for employees in grocery stores and other essential retail outlets have grown increasingly popular recently as officials look to offer additional financial relief to workers facing widespread risk of contracting COVID-19 at the workplace.
Locally, the county Board of Supervisors and San Mateo officials are examining a similar proposal while Belmont officials backed away, citing exposure to litigation. Woodruff said a lawsuit has been filed in each city where the raises were mandated.
For his part, Councilman James Coleman expressed comfort with the proposal, noting that grocery store revenue has skyrocketed over the past year while executives at large companies have seemingly done little to redirect that surplus revenue to store workers.
Vice Mayor Mark Nagales concurred that the mandate should be approved as a sign of solidarity with essential workers during an especially trying time.
“It is important for us to stand with them and show that we are behind them,” he said.
