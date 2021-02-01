South San Francisco is positioned to be the next city in San Mateo County where new residential developments will be entirely electric, under direction from officials to transition away from natural gas.
The South San Francisco City Council agreed Wednesday, Jan. 27, to pursue requiring residential construction to be powered by electricity rather than natural gas, as part of an effort to reduce the city’s carbon footprint.
No decision was made during the meeting, but a vote is expected at a future session as officials unanimously signaled support for the transition growing increasingly popular among cities in San Mateo County.
“Climate change is here and it is real and we should be doing our part,” said Vice Mayor Mark Nagales, in advocating for adopting the change.
Councilmembers showed a preference for requiring new, residential development to be entirely electric with a direction mirroring the reach code ordinance favored by many other local jurisdictions. For their part, officials indicated they would stop short of approving an outright natural gas ban because such a policy would require rewriting municipal code while the all-electricity mandate would achieve the outcome without the same complications.
Looking ahead, officials expressed some interest in expanding the mandate to the commercial sector but such a proposal required additional feedback from local businesses. For his part, Councilman James Coleman favored examining industrial companies separately from other commercial entities, with hopes of understanding how far the electricity mandate could reach.
Berkeley became the first city in the country to ban natural gas in new construction last July. There are dozens of local cities that approved reach codes of various kinds, including San Mateo, Redwood City and unincorporated segments of San Mateo County. Because local officials can propose ordinances more stringent than the state’s Energy and Green Building codes, the policies are dubbed “reach codes.”
Beyond the electric building mandate, officials are also interested in restricting use of wood burning fireplaces and natural gas heaters.
Councilmembers favored discussing at a future meeting a proposal to disallow the home heating methods which may harm the environment, while also potentially exploring a program which could encourage conversion to electricity.
“I think the direction we are going is the right direction,” said Nagales.
In other business, councilmembers agreed to largely preserve the standard remote public comment portion of meetings.
Previous iterations of the South San Francisco City Council amended the public participation process once meetings were moved online due to the pandemic. The decision was unpopular among some residents who were required to register in advance if they wished to speak during a meeting, claiming the new mandate stifled their right to address elected officials.
Councilmembers recognized those concerns, but also acknowledged that meetings have been running late into the evening due partially to an upswell of public attention in governance matters over recent months.
Noting the obligation of officials to allow community members to participate in meetings, Coleman called on his colleagues to lower engagement barriers.
“I think we should closely mimic in-person meetings as much as possible and not let limits of a pandemic impose on the public’s ability to speak out,” he said.
To balance the concerns, he said officials should gauge public interest in advance of discussions during meetings and potentially limit the amount of time allotted to speakers accordingly. For example, the standard public comment will take three minutes but that could be cut to one minute if dozens of community members wish to speak.
Mayor Mark Addiego admired the proposal, considering it a solution meeting the best interests of all involved.
“We are erring on the side of being very open,” he said.
