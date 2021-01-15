To fend off flooding potentially caused by sea level rise, South San Francisco officials examined potential environmental engineering options which could protect threatened areas — with a special focus on Colma Creek.
City Manager Mike Futrell, County Supervisor Dave Pine and environmental engineers hosted a virtual discussion, Tuesday, Jan. 12, regarding ways to safeguard South San Francisco from the dangers of the rising San Francisco Bay.
Officials are particularly concerned about the southeastern segment of the city, where sea level rise is projected over the coming decades to encroach onto land and endanger billions of dollars worth of commercial investment and other development.
“The magnitude of the challenge is unique and really, really quite significant,” said Pine.
With the help of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Futrell said officials are considering a variety of techniques which could be applied to protect potentially threatened segments of the city. Ultimately, he is hopeful collaboration with the government agency will position the city to get federal funding for any projects selected.
Though the options range from doing nothing and permitting unimpeded sea rise to building substantial infrastructure, Futrell said officials are examining many different solutions which could be introduced according to specific needs.
“One size does not fit all,” said Futrell.
Officials are particularly interested in examining hybrid options for Colma Creek, which originates at the Bay and winds through developed portions of the city before terminating in Colma.
Showcasing the variety of options available, engineers during the meeting presented ways the natural environment along the creek could be enhanced to prevent flooding potentially fueled by sea level rise.
Marsh restoration and open space creation are among the options proposed by engineers who see the projects as a means of naturally protecting against flooding, while also creating amenities which can be appreciated by the community.
Other more aggressive approaches could include relocating infrastructure already developed near the creek, but Futrell said those options are limited and quite expensive so officials should manage their expectations accordingly.
No specific project was selected during the meeting, and officials will continue examining alternatives as they consider the general plan update which is expected to be approved next year.
But one Colma Creek project already adopted is a plan to install a water capture system under Orange Park, said Futrell. Beneath the softball and baseball fields at the park, officials will build the underground system which will harvest water to be used for irrigation and other passive uses. Once the subterranean work is completed, new soccer and baseball fields will be rebuilt.
Futrell expressed enthusiasm over the project, but earnestly set expectations for the amount of time the fields will be taken offline.
“It’s going to be awesome. Just don’t forget that during the three years of ugly when there is a ton of construction going on,” he said.
Beyond the Colma Creek projects, officials also looked at ways to bolster protections along the shoreline.
Pine nodded to the bond passed in Foster City which will finance reinforcements along the levee as the sort of massive public initiative required to fend off sea level rise. Relatedly, he recognized the formation of the county’s flood and sea level rise resiliency district as a collaborative regional model of addressing the issue.
As San Mateo County looks for financing mechanisms to pay for the infrastructure potentially needed to shield the area from sea level rise, he suggested a similar tax measure may be floated. As part of that initiative, he also noted the significant amount of voter support needed to pass the supermajority threshold.
“We will need an awful lot of support,” he said.
Considering the scope of the threat though, Pine made his case for sea level rise as a defining challenge facing this generation and the next.
“Sea level rise is an enormous challenge. It is unlike any other public policy change we face,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.