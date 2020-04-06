South San Francisco merchants hit hard by the loss of business due to COVID-19 may soon be offered some relief by officials considering commercial renter protections and financial aid.
The South San Francisco City Council is expected to examine at an upcoming meeting Wednesday, April 8, a business eviction moratorium and grant program for local companies facing extreme hardship.
The proposals were addressed during a virtual town hall Monday, March 30, when Mayor Rich Garbarino, City Manager Mike Futrell and others updated residents on ways City Hall planned to support residents and businesses during the pandemic.
“These are difficult times and we will work through them as a community,” said Futrell.
To that end, he said tenants struggling to pay rent due to economic hardship are shielded by the recent county ban on evictions. No landlord is to evict a tenant who has documentation that demonstrates inability to pay rent due to the coronavirus, according to the emergency regulation that ends May 31 unless extended by the county. Such tenants have up to 180 days after the regulation’s end to pay delayed rents.
And while a regional initiative was launched to raise money for businesses struggling due to a loss of customers during the shelter-in-place order, county officials did not ban evictions for businesses facing similar economic hardships.
In response, South San Francisco councilmembers will consider a prohibition on evictions for local merchants who can prove their inability to pay rent due to the outbreak.
Furthermore, Futrell said councilmembers will consider transferring up to $300,000 from the city’s block grant program to a fund specifically designed to aid struggling South San Francisco businesses.
“We are working very closely with our businesses who have been dramatically impacted,” he said.
Futrell expressed confidence ultimately many local businesses will be able to collect federal money designed to bail out those hit hard by the economy’s slowdown.
But acknowledging the money will not begin flowing from the government soon enough, Futrell expressed hope the city’s program could build a bridge for local merchants with a more immediate need.
“The task is to hang in there until the cavalry arrives,” said Futrell.
In other efforts to help the community amid the outbreak, officials said parking tickets are no longer being issued for not moving a car during weekly street sweeping.
More generally, Police Chief Jeff Azzopardi said calls for assistance have been relatively infrequent and that officers are not needing to enforce the shelter-in-place order.
“Besides some minor, little incidents at our grocery stores, everyone is behaving very well,” he said.
In the nearly two weeks prior to the call, Azzopardi said the department has received about 50 complaints — which amounts to only a few calls a day.
Similarly, Fire Chief Jess Magallanes said call volume is low. But he said the fire department is fully staffed and there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases among the city’s first responders.
“We had a safe city beforehand, we have a safe city now,” said Magallanes.
For his part, Garbarino urged residents to stay home except for essential trips, during which social distancing standards should be observed. Noting it is still uncertain when the shelter-in-place order will be lifted, he said a collective effort is required to assure South San Francisco, and the larger community, endures this challenge.
“We don’t know how long we will be here, so let’s make sure to take care of ourselves,” he said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.