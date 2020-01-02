South San Francisco officials are taking the wait-and-see approach with a proposal to purchase The Topper, a longtime downtown dive bar apparently tapped for redevelopment.
The South San Francisco City Council agreed during a meeting Friday, Dec. 20, to hold off on pursuit of buying the land at 249 Grand Ave., said Mayor Rich Garbarino.
Officials had considered spending as much as $1.95 million to buy the land and potentially rebuild it into either a parking garage or mixed-use development, but Garbarino said further examination is likely in order.
“Let’s take a break here and get over the holiday stuff and come back to it and maybe have more information,” he said.
No formal decision was made during the special meeting, but officials prefer to hold off and let the potential project take more shape before advancing their interest, he said.
The 3,900-square-foot address is comprised of the bar at the street level and one residential unit upstairs. The site was listed for sale in September, and officials expressed interest in purchasing it due to its prime location in the core of South City’s commercial district, said a city report.
Officials issued a letter of interest to purchase the property shortly after the land went on the market, and a series of exchanges with the owner followed. Ultimately a potential agreement was arranged, under which the city could purchase the land and the bar and tenant upstairs could stay for at least two more years, and a month-to-month lease would be established after.
But Garbarino said a competing bidder entered late in the process, which convoluted the arrangement and ultimately pushed the land’s price higher. Garbarino suggested another bar may have been interested in the site, but was uncertain over the details of the proposal.
Considering the changing nature of the agreement, Garbarino said officials felt it wisest to hold off on pursuing the deal until more specifics were available.
“The long and short of it is we said ‘let’s table this for now,’” he said.
Officials had initially suggested buying the land and building a parking garage, according to the report. But Garbarino said the property is likely inadequate to accommodate such a use, due largely to challenges getting in and out of the nearby alley.
With the parking garage proposal deemed inappropriate, Garbarino said discussion turned to whether the site could be used for more upstairs housing with a retail location at the ground floor.
Such an examination would require a discussion of appropriate building heights downtown and other issues which Garbarino said officials preferred to delve into more thoroughly later. Should officials pursue building housing at the site, the city’s affordable housing fund could be used to finance the project, according to the report.
Garbarino did acknowledge building additional housing at the site would likely align with the push by state legislators to add more units in areas near transit stops, such as the city’s nearby Caltrain station.
And though the identified site may be inadequate to accommodate the traffic generated by a parking garage, Garbarino too said adding more spaces downtown could meet the needs of merchants and shoppers alike.
The boom of residential development and economic investment downtown has invited parking shortages, which Garbarino said he hopes a new garage would fix and preserve the area as a shopping and dining destination.
“We want to entice people to come downtown so I’m definitely in favor of a new parking garage,” he said. “I think it is sorely needed.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.