Development of a new mixed-use tower comprised of 94 apartments over a grocery store is up for approval at the footstep of the future downtown Caltrain station in South San Francisco.
The South San Francisco City Council stands to advance Wednesday, July 24, a proposal from Fairfield Residential to construct a residential and commercial development at 200 Airport Blvd.
Alex Greenwood, Economic and Community Development director, lauded the project as a potential catalyst for injecting vibrancy into the property abutting the gateway to downtown.
“It’s going to be a fantastic place for people who want to be tied in with transit and the biotech area and our downtown,” said Greenwood. “It’s a great project that really advances our goals for downtown.”
The seven-level proposal is aiming to split the units across the top stories of the building, with the ground floor left open for a potential store, which the developer said could be operated by Green Zebra Grocery, a Portland-based company that touts itself as a healthy, locally-sourced convenience store.
Plans suggest 26 of the units will be studios, 39 units will be one-bedrooms and the rest will be two-bedrooms. The project is adjacent to another seven-story 147-unit tower recently broken ground by Fairfield and the two developments are moving ahead at different rates.
For the 94-unit proposal, the South San Francisco Planning Commission unanimously recommended with a decision last month that councilmembers approve the second phase of the project. As part of the benefits package offered as an incentive for approval, the developer agreed to set aside seven of the units for those earning a moderate income, amounting to around $110,000 to $130,000 for family of four.
More than $125,000 was also set aside for public art and maintenance of the site, as well as an offer to build some open space which will accommodate shoppers or those passing through the site from the train station. In all, the community benefits package is valued at about $5.5 million.
The developer also agreed to contribute to a community facilities district proposed in the area by officials aiming to finance capital projects improving traffic flow along the city’s stretch of Highway 101 and along the Bayshore.
Beyond financial contributions, officials are hopeful the development improves the ambiance of the area connecting the train station, which is being moved across Highway 101, to downtown.
“It is important this project not only has fantastic design, but it is designed in a way that helps active the new Caltrain plaza,” said Greenwood, who added the grocery store will likely achieve such a goal.
To that end, Greenwood said plans have been amended aesthetically to improve details such as awnings on the grocery store to make the project more inviting for residents or travelers.
Considering the central location of the development and its potential to blend with the other nearby project, Greenwood said he considers the site essential to the growth and advancement of an important corridor.
“It would be hard to pick an intersection with greater importance to the city than Grand Avenue and Airport Boulevard,” he said.
The South San Francisco City Council meets 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, in the Municipal Services Building, 33 Arroyo Drive.
