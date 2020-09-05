A commission working to advance equity and social justice initiatives in South San Francisco started homing in on programs which could address community concerns with the police department.
The Mayor’s Commission on Racial and Social Equity met virtually Wednesday, Sept. 2, to discuss a slate of proposals designed to improve the relationship between law enforcement and residents.
Establishing a community safety advisory board which would review policing data and provide policy recommendations to city officials as well as expanding community-run public safety programs are among the favored program proposals coming from the meeting.
City Manager Mike Futrell said he is optimistic the initiatives, as well as other ideas discussed during the meeting, could build a more inclusive and collaborative community.
“I think it’s a good start and I do have hope we will come to meaningful change as a team,” he said.
The commission formed in the wake of the community activism spurred by Minneapolis police officers killing George Floyd earlier this year. Responding to concerns raised by South San Francisco residents frustrated with their local police department and local government, officials established the commission as a forum for unfiltered discussion.
Similar programs have been built locally as the Floyd tragedy and other injustices led communities across the Peninsula to more closely examine law enforcement policy and the relationship between residents and police.
Through a few early meetings, commissioners, officials and a mediation team identified a series of potential policies designed to address community concerns in South San Francisco.
The group is slated to continue refining those concepts through the fall, with an intent of delivering to the South San Francisco City Council a slate of recommendations for adoption in early 2021.
The most recent discussion featured a presentation from San Francisco State University educator Cesar Rodriguez, who detailed a variety of programs and reform opportunities that could improve the community.
Many of the proposals focused on amending budget strategies to enhance investment in community intervention programs and reducing contact between the police and residents, among other proposals.
Beyond the law enforcement reform concepts, Rodriguez urged officials to consider spending more on enrichment programs — particularly in communities of color.
“I don’t want us to just think about stopping crime, but I want us to think about investing into the lives of young people in our community in order to maximize the talent and ability in our own backyard,” said Rodriguez, also a member of advocacy group Change SSF. “This cultivates young people and provides them plenty of opportunity.”
While much of the discussion in the most recent meeting was constructive, tempers flared occasionally — particularly among those advocating for progressive police reform and residents with opposing perspectives.
Police Chief Jeff Azzopardi raised some eyebrows during the meeting as well, with a terse response to Commissioner Liliana Rivera who questioned some of the department’s policies regarding misconduct investigations.
With emotions running high at points, officials and mediators urged those in the discussion to keep a cool head and focus on the issues, with hopes of resolving some of the concerns raised.
“We have to get away from us versus them, we have to get to a point where we are looking at what we can do to make things better,” said Pat Murray, a commissioner who is also president of the South San Francisco Unified School District Board of Trustees.
Councilwoman Flor Nicolas, who is also on the commission, shared a similar perspective.
“Hopefully this will be a socially-equitable and just community. I request everyone have an open mind,” she said.
