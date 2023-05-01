South San Francisco’s City Council on Wednesday approved purchasing two parcels on portions of Mission Road and Antoinette Lane needed for its Community Civic Campus Program.
The council will spend $94,000 to purchase two parcels on Mission Road and Antoinette Lane just north of Chestnut Avenue needed for its under-construction library and recreation building site. South San Francisco City Manager Sharon Ranals said the two parcels are remnants currently not being used but will be part of the new building center site under work that will build an 83,000-square-foot facility along El Camino Real between Chestnut Avenue and Arroyo Drive. Ranals said the purchase was a formality after the city realized the land had never been properly recorded for ownership. Both parcels total around 44,000 square feet and are owned by San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.
