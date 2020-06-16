South San Francisco police are investigating the robbery of a business at gunpoint late Sunday night.
The robbery occurred shortly before 10:40 p.m. Sunday at a business on the 500 block of Linden Avenue. Police did not specify the type of business where the crime occurred.
The suspect entered the business, took out a gun and pointed it at an employee while demanding money. The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect, who then fled on foot north on Linden Avenue, police said.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds with an average build, and had long, black shoulder-length hair, according to police.
He was wearing a black baseball hat backwards with an “SF” symbol on it, a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing and a gold symbol on the front, and a blue surgical mask covering his face, police said.
Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to contact South San Francisco police at (650) 877-8900, an anonymous tip line at (650) 952-2244 or by email at tips@ssf.net.
