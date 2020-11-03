Despite the economic disruption brought with the pandemic, South San Francisco’s finances remain stable according to officials who lauded the fiscal conservatism needed to sustain a challenging stretch.
The South San Francisco City Council examined the existing fiscal year budget and approved spending amendments during a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 28, which showcased how the city has endured COVID-19.
With income levels through September largely on par with collections at the same time last year and a hearty stash of reserves fortifying the city’s ability to continue operating as normal, officials appreciated their budget strategy.
“We have been conservative … and because of that, we have been able to weather a lot of difficult situations,” said Councilwoman Karyl Matsumoto.
She also appreciated the reluctance of officials to adhere to calls from the community to spend from reserves, noting the financial foresight to continue saving has been critical in helping South San Francisco maintain sound financial footing.
Furthering that point, City Manager Mike Futrell said financial analysis shows that South San Francisco has enough cash on hand to maintain full operations through the rest of the year and beyond — even if the city suddenly stopped collecting any revenue.
“In a troubled economy like we are currently experiencing, and with really no end in sight to COVID, having these reserves, as Councilmember Matsumoto pointed out, is so important,” he said.
South San Francisco stockpiled $52.3 million in reserves, $21 million of which are unassigned. Another $23 million is dedicated to capital improvements with $5.5 million for pension stabilization and about $3 million dedicated to the 2020-21 general fund.
With the hearty stockpile of savings, budgeted income and spending for the ongoing fiscal year is also largely consistent with the previous fiscal year.
Through the end of September last year, South San Francisco collected 13.8% of its budgeted income, and this year that amount sits at 11.8%. Spending is down significantly this year, but that is because last year’s total outlay featured major transfers from the general fund to the capital improvement reserves, said Finance Director Janet Salisbury.
The most sizable dip in income in the existing fiscal year is transient occupancy tax due to the hardship the travel industry faced amid the pandemic. Last year, South San Francisco budgeted $16.9 million in hotel tax income, and this year that amount dipped to $7.9 million. To date, the city has collected only $900,000 in hotel taxes, about 12% of the budgeted expectation — last year the city had collected roughly 20% of its budgeted tax revenue.
A portion of that loss is expected to be offset by property tax income gains. South San Francisco budgeted to collect $41.6 million in property tax this year — up more than $5 million from the $36.3 million budgeted last year. Property tax income is outpacing last year as well are, noted Salisbury, with the 7.6% collected this year more than the 5.2% collected by the end of last September.
Officials also directed $5.5 million in spending that was budgeted last year but reassigned back to the general fund. Councilmembers during the meeting agreed to allocate that money to a variety of specific initiatives across the city, such as additional staffing in the finance and fire departments as well as programmatic support for the police department.
Officials also agreed to spend $100,000 on youth summer job programs; $150,000 in racial and social justice initiatives; $66,000 for park improvements and $500,000 for public art to be displayed at the city’s new downtown Caltrain station.
Looking ahead, Councilman Mark Nagales said officials should also consider adding more money to rental assistance programs stemming from displacement expected when eviction moratoriums expire at the start of the new year.
“I’m afraid we are going to have a tidal wave of evictions in January,” said Nagales, who proposed official allocate another $250,000 toward the city’s housing relief fund.
Officials agreed such programs should be prioritized, but Futrell said there is some expectation that federal stimulus funding which could be approved following Election Day will include local money for such programs. He also added county officials have been dedicated to financing similar renter assistance programs, supplementing the city’s approach.
“It’s on our minds, we are thinking about this,” said Mayor Rich Garbarino.
While officials approved spending on supplemental programs, Matsumoto made it clear that South San Francisco will remain financially stable through the foreseeable future.
“We are going to survive. We are going to survive this year and we are going to survive 2021. And probably into 2022,” she said.
