South San Francisco is seeking further aid to preserve affordable housing in the city by applying for a grant aimed at providing just that.
The City Council Wednesday authorized the submission of an application for a grant which would likely materialize as a new fellowship position tasked with identifying ways to preserve the city’s current affordable housing stock.
“This is another way of showing we are, as a city, striving to do our share in ensuring we provide affordable housing, not just by words but by actions as well,” Councilmember Buenaflor Nicolas said during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
Though focus is often placed on establishing new affordable housing, some affordable units face the possibility of being converted to market rate as deed restriction expiration dates loom.
“This is a good thing that we’re doing so that we can be prepared,” Vice Mayor Mark Nagales said. “In case if there are any deed restriction units coming up, that we are ready to do what we need to do to preserve those units.”
Nell Selander, deputy director of Economic and Community Development, confirmed that some affordable units in the city will see their deed restrictions expire in seven years.
Another goal a grant could aid with may be to preserve naturally affordable units — those often in aging buildings which despite not having rules requiring they be affordable have fallen below market rate.
The county in the past established a pilot program to address such buildings, which included funding for their acquisition and preservation.
The grant would come from private-sector housing fund Partnership for the Bay’s Future, as part of its Breakthrough Grant initiative which is designed to “help communities pass equitable housing policy,” according to the partnership’s website.
