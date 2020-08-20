Dozens of California elementary schools have been approved to reopen with in-person instruction under special waivers approved by health officials in counties that were placed on a state monitoring list because of high numbers of coronavirus infections.
State health authorities haven’t said how many have been approved statewide. But data from San Diego and Orange counties on Thursday showed together they have had 50 schools approved, all of them private and mostly religious, along with two small public school districts.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued rules last month that would keep nearly all the state’s K-12 schools closed for classroom instruction at the start of this academic year. He said schools in counties on the state’s monitoring list can’t resume in-person learning until their county is off the list for 14 consecutive days. But he created a waiver process to let elementary schools seek to reopen sooner.
School officials must create a safety plan and show there is support from teachers and parents to reopen and then win approval from county and state health officials. Only kindergarten through 6th-grade students are eligible because it’s believed older students are more apt to contract and spread the virus.
Dr. Clayton Chau said two dozen private schools were approved so far in Orange County, along with the Los Alamitos Unified School District, which has 3,500 elementary schoolchildren. In neighboring San Diego County, 26 individual schools have been approved, along with the Rancho Santa Fe School District, which operates two schools on a single site — one for elementary children and the other for middle-schoolers.
Some other counties on the state’s monitoring list are accepting waiver applications, including Marin and Kern. Santa Clara County said it approved some, but it did not say how many or whether they also were approved by the state. San Mateo County began a waiver program Thursday. Others are not taking waiver applications, including Alameda. San Mateo County Superintendent Nancy Magee said she expects the waiver alternative to be a popular option among private schools.
“I encourage schools to explore the waiver option in order to get children in the early elementary grades on campus. In-person instruction is particularly valuable to younger students whose foundational literacy and numeracy skills are paramount to long-term academic success,” she said in a prepared statement.
