The San Mateo County Parks Department will reopen trails in 13 of its 23 parks on Monday, May 4, after being closed since March 27. Visitors will be required to hike single file on narrow trails, keep 6 feet apart from others, not congregate with people who aren’t from their household, and carry face coverings.
The 13 parks that will open are located throughout the county and near heavily populated areas where walk-in access is possible. Some of the Peninsula’s most popular parks are slated to open on Monday, including Edgewood, Huddart, Wunderlich, San Pedro Valley, Quarry, Pillar Point Bluff, San Bruno Mountain, Junipero Serra Park and Pescadero Creek. The segment of the Bay Trail that goes through Coyote Point Recreation Area will be accessible, but the park will remain closed. Ralston Bike Trail, which crosses over Interstate 280 and connects bicyclist to Cañada Road, will also reopen. Playgrounds, picnic areas, campgrounds, fields, visitor centers and some restrooms and parking lots will remain closed, according to the county.
The Parks Department will convert some single-track trails to one-direction routes, open a limited number of parking lots, prohibit road parking and keep some trails closed to bikes. Dogs must be on leash in parks and trails where dog walking is allowed, according to the county.
Crystal Springs Regional Trail will also reopen, but only to foot traffic for now. Bicycles won’t be allowed on the 15-mile trail. The department will work toward opening additional parks in phases and based on factors that include visitor compliance with rules, the department’s ability to secure adequate cleaning and protective supplies for staff, and orders issued by the county’s health officer. During each phase, the department will monitor trail use through data collected on trail counters, staff observations and visitor reports.
Beaches remain closed and more than 1,000 verbal warnings were given on the coast this weekend for people gathering on public beaches and other areas, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, April 25, there were 520 verbal warnings and 257 parking citations. On Sunday, April 26, there were 568 verbal warnings and 347 parking citations. Most of the visitors were from out of town, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to encourage people to recreate in their own neighborhoods and near their homes and reminds everyone that they will receive parking violations for parking in areas that are not currently open and can receive warnings or citations for violations of the shelter-in-place order.
Beginning May 4, parks will open 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. daily.
For a complete list of parks, parking lots and restrooms scheduled to open May 4, visit SMCoParks.org
