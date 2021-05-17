In the wake of a tragic confrontation with Daly City police which left a black man dead, social justice advocates in neighboring South San Francisco urged officials to adopt policies limiting interactions between community members and law enforcement.
Members of Change SSF pushed hard on the South San Francisco City Council to recognize the death of Daly City resident Roger Allen during a meeting Wednesday, May 12, while sharing concerns that another similar tragedy could occur in their own city limits.
Acknowledging those fears, councilmembers reversed a policy requiring residents to register their bicycles — a mandate considered antiquated and unnecessary by critics who favored its repeal to limit the threat of escalating clashes between police and community members.
Councilmember James Coleman, who led the charge to do away with the bike registration mandate, made clear his motivations to community members frustrated with the perceived insensitivity and inaction of city officials.
“I want to assure you I have discussed the issue with city staff to research making changes to reduce unnecessary and potentially dangerous contacts between armed police officers and our residents,” he said. “Because we need to create the conditions in which these tragic killings are not possible and do not occur.”
The pledge followed comments by Councilmember Eddie Flores, who also acknowledged Allen’s death.
“My heart is heavy over another shooting and killing of another Black man. And I do send my deepest condolences and prayers to the family of Roger Allen,” he said.
Allen was fatally shot by an Daly City police officer who approached his car last month. District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said police killed Allen during a struggle over a replica firearm. There is no video evidence of the confrontation because police did not wear body cameras, though the department acquired the technology in the immediate aftermath of the incident.
The officers named in the April 7 shooting are Lt. Michael Brennan and officers Rosa Brenes, Nicholas McCarthy and Cameron Newton. A news release from the city naming the officers did not specify who shot Allen.
Noting the killing occurred only a short distance from South San Francisco’s border, residents called on officials to recognize the agony and fear shared among community members in northern San Mateo County.
“It affects all of us. We are literally right next door. This could have been any one of our friends or family members. And it’s heartbreaking, because I hate to see South City act like an island when this affects everyone in our vicinity,” said resident Lilliana Rivera.
Rivera is a representative with progressive advocacy organization Change SSF, formed in the wake of George Floyd’s murder last summer and has ardently pushed for amendments to law enforcement policy in South San Francisco.
Resident Andrea Sims shared a similar perspective.
“It’s just really infuriating as a community member to see my community hurting like this and consistently just seeing performative action instead of seeing you guys taking action,” she said.
The allegations of symbolic gestures were repeated throughout public comments by frustrated community members who felt officials paid lip service to support causes such as Black Lives Matter, while making no substantive policy changes to advance the movement.
Change SSF representatives have repeatedly rallied for defunding local police and redirecting those resources toward hiring unarmed specialists trained to respond to crisis calls. Additionally, they have tried to remove police from local schools with concerns that the program placing officers on campus is a mechanism for surveillance and profiling.
For his part, Coleman suggested repealing the bike registration mandate could be a step in the right direction toward limiting the threat of a potentially violent clashes escalating between residents and South City police officers.
The ordinance was initially established with hopes of helping police officers investigate reports of stolen bicycles. But City Attorney Sky Woodruff noted that the program’s popularity has waned in recent years and that technology innovation has rendered the city’s service antiquated.
John Baker, trustee with the South San Francisco Unified School District, initiated the conversation regarding the opportunity to repeal the policy after watching police in New Jersey harass teens over the lack of registration for their bike.
Acknowledging the growing community concern regarding relationship with community members and police, Baker said he felt it was practical to remove one touch point that potentially could spiral into another violent incident.
“I think the elimination of this unnecessary ordinance is important that it eliminates one pretext that a bad actor could use,” he said.
