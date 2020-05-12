Daily Journal police reports generic logo

And the hits just keep on comin’: Someone refused to exchange information after hitting a parked car on Marco Polo Way in Burlingame, it was reported at 9:19 a.m. Friday, May 1.

Burlingame

Burglary. A restaurant on Old Bayshore Boulevard was broken into and a cash register rifled through, it was reported at 1:21 p.m. Saturday, May 2.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for possessions of drugs after acting strange on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 9:32 a.m. Saturday, May 2.

Arrest. A group of people were arrested for theft and narcotics related offenses after being caught stealing on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:04 p.m. Friday, May 1.

Millbrae

Cited. Someone with two outstanding warrants for their arrest was cited on Serra Avenue, it was reported at 12:35 p.m. Sunday, May 3.

Robbery. Four people surrounded another person and stole their purse after punching them in the head on Murchison Drive, it was reported at 8:15 p.m. Friday, May 1.

