San Bruno police are on the lookout for five males who smashed glass cases in a jewelry store inside the Shops at Tanforan Monday evening.
A previous similar robbery took place Friday, Jan. 21. In that incident, five males entered the jewelry store, one pulled out a crowbar and smashed a case. The owner had a concealed carry permit, drew a firearm and pointed it at the male telling him to stop. The suspect ran toward the food court and another male standing near the entrance pulled out a gun and pointed it at the store owner. The owner raised his own firearm and pointed it at the male suspect with a gun. The suspect with the gun, and the others ran away.
At about 6:52 p.m. Jan. 24, officers responded to the mall and learned a group of five males in their teens to early 20s entered the store, smashed the glass with various tools, stole merchandise and fled out the front entrance, according to police.
The description was similar for both crimes.
Anyone with any information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
