Faced with favorable weather conditions moving into the night, firefighters in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties achieved “small wins” as additional resources trickled in from outside the state.
Though the CZU August Lightning Complex fire continued to grow into Friday evening, resources deployed to fight the flames doubled in size over Thursday night, strengthening an exhausted front line. Still, with 1,157 firefighters, Cal Fire officials noted a team of 10 to 20 times what they currently have would be needed to fight a fire of this magnitude.
“The resources are only finite. … We’re really tapped out. We’re bringing in stuff from out of state. That should indicate how far drawn down we are with resources,” said Operation Section Chief Mark Brunton during a press conference. “This isn’t a typical fire we see day in and day out. This is unprecedented. This is historic. … We’re maximizing our personnel out but there’s only so much we can do.”
The fire, growing to 57,000 acres as of Friday, was caused by a series of lightning strikes over last weekend. After six days of battling the flames, the complex had been brought to 2% containment. With weather forecasts moving into the night mirroring favorable conditions encountered through Thursday night into Friday, Cal Fire officials expressed optimism for further progress.
“I know it’s not much but it’s a small win. Lots of small wins equal a big win at the end of the day,” said Billy See, Assistant Chief. “Today was a good day for us. … We’ll see what comes overnight.”
Backup consisting of both firefighters and equipment made its way into California from 10 states and support has been contributed from all levels of government, said officials. Additional resources will continue to make their way into the region over the few weeks with requests for aid having been sent to agencies as far as the East Coast and Australia.
Current resources assigned at the scene include 82 fire engines, 30 water trucks, 13 bulldozers and 10 helicopters. With rough wind and smoke conditions over the past six days, air teams have largely been unable to safely operate but Friday’s breakthrough allowed for multiple water drops along the north end of the fire within San Mateo County.
While no new evacuation orders were released within San Mateo County, fire activity heading toward the town of Boulder Creek reignited concerns as winds picked up into the night. Uncertainty around the behavior of the fire and the future havoc it may cause have also been exacerbated by weather forecasts predicting dry-lightning storms spanning Sunday to Tuesday, similar to the ones which caused the fire.
Despite the aggressive nature of the flames, only two firefighters had experienced any minor injuries and neither needed hospitalization. An estimated 64,000 residents have been evacuated from the area, most of which from Santa Cruz County. In San Mateo County, 4,660 residents have been displaced, awaiting news on whether their homes have survived.
With 24,000 structures threatened by fire, 97 have been confirmed to be destroyed, a number officials warn will grow substantially as inspections are performed. Following a tour of the destruction, Supervisor Don Horsley said much work is left ahead to repair homes and prevent additional natural disasters.
“We were surprised by the devastation and how bad it was in the forested areas. Trees came down, and there were giant logs like in a fireplace still smoldering and burning,” said Horsley. “The roads we’re on I didn’t recognize and you could see really the devastation. … Come wintertime and the rains, there’s going to be mudslides because there’s no trees to hold down the hillside.”
Horsley, who represents most of the area under threat in San Mateo County, noted seeing houses burned completely to the ground but expressed confidence in the county’s ability to recover. He, like many other officials, has implored visitors to stay away from the coast as the weather warms up over the weekend.
To assist in discouraging visitors and to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles, Half Moon Bay officials have closed all city beaches through the weekend according to a Friday press release. Horsley said he hopes people abide by the request.
“If you’re going to the coastside on the weekend that could cause serious problems for us. We hope people will heed that message,” said Horsley. “We hope people will use their good sense and understand this is a catastrophic time for Santa Cruz and San Mateo County.”
