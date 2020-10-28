The Redwood City Fire Department put out a small grass fire that started at Arguello Park in San Carlos on Monday night.
The fire destroyed a small metal tool shed, but it did not damage any other additional properties or structures in the area.
San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies were also dispatched to Arguello Park at 260 Wellington Drive in San Carlos at approximately 9:28 p.m. Deputies responded with the fire department and found the grass fire, which had burned approximately an acre of vegetation and some eucalyptus trees on a hillside within the park. The fire jumped onto a private property portion on the 300 block of Phelps Road, where it burned and damaged the shed. The shed was empty at the time it caught fire and never threatened the neighboring residence. No additional properties or structures were damaged or threatened by the grass fire, which was ultimately extinguished. No evacuation orders were necessary per the fire department, and firefighters remained in the park overnight monitoring the area to confirm no other fires started, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The fire’s cause is under investigation; however, preliminary findings do not suggest the fire was suspicious or deliberate. The investigation is ongoing to locate potential witnesses or surveillance video from the surrounding neighborhood, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call the anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.