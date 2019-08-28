Three illegal skimming devices used to fraudulently obtain credit card information were discovered at a Chevron gas station on Woodside Road Monday afternoon, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 1:13 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the gas station at 2950 Woodside Road because of what an employee suspected was three such devices on separate gas pump terminals. It was unknown how long they were there, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Detective Bureau at (650) 599-1536 or you can call the anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
