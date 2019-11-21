A Half Moon Bay man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after hitting another man in the head with a skateboard while on a walking trail near Friendly Acres ranch in Half Moon Bay, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 1:55 p.m. Nov. 19, deputies responded to the area on the report of an assault that just took place. Deputies found the man with major trauma to his head and he identified Derek Thomas Bullene as the man who assaulted him after the two had an argument, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Prior to deputies’ arrival, Bullene fled the scene with the skateboard, leaving his bicycle behind at the location of the assault. Bullene was contacted at his residence on the 400 Block of Beach Avenue in Half Moon Bay and subsequently taken into custody without incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was transported to Stanford Hospital.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident or other crimes may call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
