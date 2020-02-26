An East Palo Alto resident who prosecutors say sold drugs to a San Carlos woman — later found unconscious at her home on Laurel Street where she died — was sentenced Monday to six years and eight months, with three years of the sentence served in county jail.
Jon Curtis Oxenford, 26, pleaded no contest to three counts of selling a controlled substance.
The 32-year-old woman died Sept 26, 2018.
Oxenford, who has 824 days credit for time served, will have three years and eight months mandatory supervision by probation after the county jail sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.