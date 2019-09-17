Two women accused of working with a former San Mateo County correctional officer and another woman to provide two cellphones and drugs to a relative serving time in county jail took plea deals Monday and are facing probation and jail sentences, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
The sister of former inmate Dionicio Lopez, 30-year-old Amanda Lopez and her 60-year-old mother, Leticia Lopez, pleaded no contest to felony conspiracy and misdemeanor illegal communication with an inmate, respectively. Amanda Lopez was sentenced to three years supervised probation and 45 days county jail, and Leticia Lopez was sentenced to two years court probation and five days county jail, according to prosecutors.
Their plea deals come less than two weeks after George Ismael, a 45-year-old former San Mateo County correctional officer, pleaded no contest to felony conspiracy and contraband in jail. Ismael is facing two years, eight months in state prison when he appears in court for sentencing Jan. 8. In March of 2018, Dionicio Lopez’s 33-year-old girlfriend Roxanne Ingebretsen pleaded no contest to felony conspiracy and was sentenced to three years supervised probation on condition she serve 30 days in county jail, according to prosecutors.
Ismael is said to have communicated with Amanda Lopez and Ingebretsen outside of the jail and delivered two cellphones and Oxycontin to Dionicio Lopez over the course of several months in 2013, according to prosecutors previously.
Leticia Lopez is believed to have bought a cellphone and handed it off to Ingebretsen, who gave it to Ismael. Dionicio Lopez is suspected of selling a cellphone to another inmate, only to be replaced by a second cellphone that Ismael is said to have brought into the jail, according to prosecutors previously.
Ismael, Amanda Lopez and Leticia Lopez were set to face trial in September but the trio opted to take plea deals instead. Having posted $100,000 bail bonds, Amanda Lopez and Leticia Lopez are out of custody, according to prosecutors.
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe described the mother and daughter’s actions as corruption, a crime that he felt should always be answered harshly.
“These two women worked with a correctional officer to violate the rules and create what could be a dangerous situation,” he said. “I’m glad we’re holding them accountable for that.”
Amanda Lopez’s defense attorney Eric Hove and Leticia Lopez’s defense attorney Jonathan McDougall could not be immediately reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.