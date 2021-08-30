Caltrain shuttle service returns to the new Hillsdale Station on Monday, according to a Caltrain spokesperson.
These are the shuttles that were rerouted to the Belmont Caltrain Station during the 25th Avenue Grade Separation Project.
That project brought about a new Hillsdale Caltrain Station, which opened in April. The project also separated the train tracks from the road at East 25th Avenue, while creating new east-west connections at 28th and 31st avenues.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the project’s completion is being planned for September.
