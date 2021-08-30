Caltrain shuttle service returns to the new Hillsdale Station on Monday, according to a Caltrain spokesperson.

These are the shuttles that were rerouted to the Belmont Caltrain Station during the 25th Avenue Grade Separation Project.

That project brought about a new Hillsdale Caltrain Station, which opened in April. The project also separated the train tracks from the road at East 25th Avenue, while creating new east-west connections at 28th and 31st avenues.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the project’s completion is being planned for September.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription