The shelter-in-place order from Bay Area health officials limited operations at city halls throughout San Mateo County, as many officials elected to close down public facilities for the foreseeable future.
Officials in San Mateo and Foster City were among those to declare a local state of emergency Monday, March 16, which will better position the city to seek support services related to novel coronavirus response.
For his part, San Mateo Mayor Joe Goethals encouraged residents to remain calm and considerate through a period challenging for all.
“I know there is uncertainty and understandable fears in our community as we face significant changes to our way of life in the coming weeks. While our day-to-day lives will be impacted, we can find comfort in the things that will remain consistent,” he said in a prepared statement.
Looking ahead regionally, many cities announced plans to shutter public spaces such as libraries and city halls for at least the rest of the month, while suspending programming and services accommodating large groups.
While councilmembers in San Mateo, Burlingame and other select cities met Monday, March 16, residents were encouraged to stay home and watch the meetings online. Most other commission and committee meetings were cancelled for the foreseeable future.
The Millbrae City Council meeting next week is cancelled, while the next San Bruno City Council meeting remains on the calendar, with modifications to allow social distancing. The Half Moon Bay City Council is also planning to meet as expected and issue a state of emergency as well.
Planning, public works and other similar departments are mostly closed across throughout the county, but many officials have committed to working remotely with residents on critical issues.
Foster City has closed City Hall, the police department front lobby, rec center, senior center, VIBE teen center and corporation yard, though essential services are still being provided.
The San Carlos Planning Commission meeting for Monday was cancelled. San Carlos Library closing began Monday.
City Hall and the San Carlos Bureau of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office are open, according to the city website. Some city staff are available by appointment only. Call 802-4100 to make an appointment.
Most Redwood City facilities are closed to the public starting Monday. The public can contact city services by phone or email. All playgrounds, pocket parks and select fenced-in recreational amenities will be closed.
Fair Oaks Community Center will remain open to provide essential services to the most vulnerable community members, including homelessness services and food distribution but will be limited to only allow small groups in at a time, according to the city website.
Not all public spaces will be closed though, as many parks and open spaces will remain open and available to those seeking fresh air and recreation — so long as a safe distance is kept.
“We can still enjoy walks outdoors, run necessary errands, and spend time with loved ones while maintaining safety precautions and being mindful of social distancing,” said Goethals.
