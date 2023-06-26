Burlingame’s Ray Park Field has an enclosed dog park and a natural grass sports field with an unenforced off-leash ban that some residents now hope can be loosened a bit.
The city renovated and reopened the park in 2021, investing $1.4 million in field renovations and ADA accessibility in the dugouts. Since the pandemic, however, more residents have dogs and wish for them to be allowed to run off leash at certain times of the day on the grass when organized sports and the nearby Lincoln Elementary School isn’t using it.
“I’ve heard all the arguments that dogs are bad for the fields but I have seen no conclusive evidence … that dogs are destroying the field more than kids who play on the field,” said resident Craig Darling during a meeting Friday, June 16.
Dog owners pay the same taxes that parents of children pay and have the same right to use the field, he added.
In February, the Dog Park Committee discussed a variety of options including: permitting dogs off leash during certain hours, fencing a dedicated space on the field for dogs and considering off-leash dogs on Ray Park Field. However, the girls’ softball and youth baseball associations in the city were concerned about the care and quality of the fields if dogs were allowed, especially because the grass on the field is relatively new, according to the report.
The city is considering the three options. One option would allow off-leash dogs from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Still, there are safety concerns for students and field users if dog owners are not picking up after their dog. The city has concerns that off-leash dogs can bother maintenance staff who are tending to the fields. Lastly, the allowed hours may not address what dog owners prefer.
The second option would create a dedicated space on the field by dividing the athletic fields with fences, but concerns that it would limit some of the softball and baseball age groups that could use the field and the after-school flag football program wouldn’t be able to use the field with it divided. The last option would allow dogs off-leash on the field, according to the report.
Dog owner Kim Donellan said the current dog park is not a solution because it’s not big enough for larger dogs to exercise. She also said it’s surrounded by eucalyptus trees, which is toxic to dogs.
“No one is saying let’s choose softball, let’s choose flag football, let’s just have designated times so that we can do something that we feel is right without feeling punished by bringing our dogs there and having a great community,” Donellan said.
The grass field is a way she uses the park to exercise her dog but it is also a social space for her to visit and speak with neighbors who have similar interests as her, she added.
Commissioner Howard Wettan said he wants to figure out a good way to share the park, but he acknowledges the current ordinance isn’t enforced and wants to find a solution that would provide a change.
“I really do want the field to stay in good condition,” Wettan said. “We need to find a way that we can share it and not ruin it, and I don’t know if we have that way yet.”
Resident Meghan Dunne said if the ordinance is going to change, there needs to be a group willing to clean up the park and the rules should be enforced.
“Right now there are no dogs off leash at Ray but, right now, there are dogs off leash at Ray,” Dunne said.
The Parks and Recreation Commission put together an ad-hoc committee and will return at a later date before it makes a decision.
