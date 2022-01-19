A San Mateo man was arrested Monday in Half Moon Bay after shooting a gun in a bar in the unincorporated area of San Mateo County Sunday night, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, deputies were called to Chris’ New Harbor Bar at 150 Harbor Blvd. on the report of a man with a gun, followed by shots fired. The man fled, no one was hurt and deputies began their investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The next day, investigators apprehended the suspect, Christian Spremich, 32, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.