A San Mateo man was arrested Monday in Half Moon Bay after shooting a gun in a bar in the unincorporated area of San Mateo County Sunday night, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, deputies were called to Chris’ New Harbor Bar at 150 Harbor Blvd. on the report of a man with a gun, followed by shots fired. The man fled, no one was hurt and deputies began their investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The next day, investigators apprehended the suspect, Christian Spremich, 32, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

