Police in San Mateo are seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying three suspects involved in a shooting Thursday that wounded a 27-year-old man.
The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon. At 3:04 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of College Avenue to a report of a person requesting medical assistance.
Upon arrival, officers located the man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Detectives have learned that three adult male suspects arrived at that location and waited for the victim to return to his residence.
Once the victim arrived, police said the suspects rushed toward him, pistol-whipping him while attempting to force their way into his residence. A second victim, inside the residence, heard the disturbance and ran from the suspects. The suspects entered the residence and shot him as he fled the scene.
The San Mateo Police Department continues to investigate the attempted homicide and home invasion. The suspects are described as three adult males wearing all black clothing and masks. They fled the scene in a black 2007-2012 Lexus LS460 sedan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.