San Mateo police are actively investigating a shooting during the early-morning hours of Friday, April 14, which they say is isolated and targeted.
At about 12:58 a.m., patrol officers responded to the first block of 37th Avenue on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 26-year-old male victim who had a minor scrape to his ankle after being grazed by a gunshot.
