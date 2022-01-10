Police in South San Francisco are investigation a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Thursday.
Officers with the South San Francisco Police Department responded Thursday at 10:49 p.m. to the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard on a possible gunshot victim.
Responding officers located a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
The victim was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition as of Friday, police said.
Police said there is no suspect information currently available.
Investigators determined the shooting was likely the result of an altercation at a nearby homeless encampment.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 650-877-8900.
