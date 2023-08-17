San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who’s suspected of groping two separate women in Millbrae on Sunday and Tuesday.
At around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, a man standing at about 5 feet 10 inches and wearing a black hoodie with white lettering on the back and black pants, walked up behind a 38-year-old woman and groped her while she was walking along the 200 block of Poplar Avenue with her son. After yelling, the man ran away and was last seen going north along Poplar Avenue toward La Cruz Avenue.
A similar description was given for a suspect accused of groping another 28-year-old woman walking along Spur Trail at 7:35 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. That woman described the suspect as a Hispanic man about the age of 30 standing at about 5 feet 7 inches and wearing the same black hoodie.
Officers responded to both incidents and have conducted saturation patrols, off-road motor patrols and decoy operations but have not yet found the man. He’s described as having a medium to thin build, light complexion and be between the ages of 20 to 30 years old.
Additional patrol measures are being implemented to find the individual who is believed to be on a bike with a distinctive green rack.
Members of the public are asked to not approach the man if they spot him and to instead contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (650) 363-4911. Those with additional information can contact the department at (650) 363-4008 and anonymous tips may also be made at (800) 0547-2700.
