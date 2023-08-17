Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 2.jpeg

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who’s suspected of groping two separate women in Millbrae on Sunday and Tuesday. 

At around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, a man standing at about 5 feet 10 inches and wearing a black hoodie with white lettering on the back and black pants, walked up behind a 38-year-old woman and groped her while she was walking along the 200 block of Poplar Avenue with her son. After yelling, the man ran away and was last seen going north along Poplar Avenue toward La Cruz Avenue. 

