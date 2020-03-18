Be skeptical of emails and websites that claim to provide information or goods about coronavirus, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office urged.
“Scammers are attempting to capitalize on this time of uncertainty,” Sgt. Jake Trickett said in a statement.
The Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of emails and websites promising vital information about the coronavirus, Trickett said.
Some are scams push malware and disinformation while others attempt to steal passwords and personal information.
The FBI on its website warned that criminals are attempting to use malicious websites and apps that appear to share virus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
“Criminals will likely continue to use new methods to exploit COVID-19 worldwide,” the FBI said.
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, whose office issued a March 9 alert about illegal price-gouging during the epidemic, said he’s not surprised by the action of some when a crisis is underway.
“They’re always vermin who jump in,” Wagstaffe said.
NortonLifeLock Inc., whose website says it’s a global leader in consumer cyber safety, said emails claiming to be from legitimate organizations with information about the coronavirus may ask you to open an attachment to see the latest statistics.
Clicking on the attachment or embedded link is likely to download malicious software onto your device, Norton said.
Malicious software, or malware, can allow cybercriminals to control computers, log your keystrokes or access your personal information and financial data which could lead to identity theft, said Norton.
The Sheriff’s Office said one of the most reliable sources for legitimate coronavirus-related information is the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
Communications from local departments of health can also be helpful but only when the emails or websites can be confirmed as coming from a legitimate agency, the law enforcement agency said. These departments can easily be found through web searches — for instance, the San Mateo County Health Department.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and City of San Carlos websites contain reliable, frequently updated information, the law enforcement agency said.
Moreover, if someone calls saying they’re with the Sheriff’s Office and ask for money — it’s a scam.
“We will never call you and ask for money — for anything,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Do not give anyone cash, bank information, cash or gift cards, green dot cards or anything of value.
Anyone who receives a scam call — or would like additional information about the problem — should call 363-4911.
