Inmates and their families have accused the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office of failing to keep jails safe amid a pandemic, but officials say they’ve responded aggressively to the crisis from the beginning.
“Since the beginning of this pandemic, it has been unclear to families and community members what protocols and steps Sheriff [Carlos] Bolanos and correctional staff are taking to protect the health and safety of people inside,” according to a press release prepared by the families of inmates. “A public health crisis and COVID-19 outbreak is happening right under their noses, inside of the jails they oversee, and they are doing nothing.”
The release claims the Sheriff’s Office has only tested 115 of the 584 people currently in custody and includes a series of demands for improving jail conditions. The demands include improving sanitation protocol, citing and releasing those picked up for minor and misdemeanor offenses and releasing pretrial detainees and those who are at a high risk of contracting COVID-19, among others.
The release promoted a protest that occurred at the Maguire Correctional Facility Aug. 26, which followed a hunger strike by inmates in response to jail conditions in June.
The Sheriff’s Office in a statement said it has tested far more inmates than the release claims. It also said the above demands have already been implemented and claimed safety standards have been rigorous from the onset of the pandemic.
“The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has been very aggressive in our management of COVID-19 in our two correctional facilities from the onset of COVID-19,” according to the statement.
The statement says more than 1,770 tests for COVID-19 have been performed on inmates to date and there have been just 22 positive cases. That comes out to a positivity rate of 1.2%, which is “way below the average locally and nationwide,” according to the statement.
“Most of the positive cases are from new arrests that received testing immediately upon booking. Testing that they may not have received otherwise,” according to the statement.
Jail precautions include universal masking for inmates and staff, universal testing at day one and day 12 of incarceration and 14-day quarantine for all new arrests, according to the statement. Inmates are screened for all movements within and out of the facilities to check for symptoms and that includes a temperature check.
Inmates are also provided with their own personal 4-ounce bottle of sanitizer, new masks when needed and a cleaning company comes into the facilities regularly to sanitize the facility, according to the statement.
“Our overall strategy has been effective as some inmates have mentioned they feel safer to be in jail than to be out in the community,” according to the statement.
Furthermore, pretrial defendants considered high risk for COVID-19 were released in early April and about 300 inmates have been released in accordance with the emergency zero bail judicial council order, according to the statement.
“Subjects arrested for misdemeanor offenses and other non-violent offenses are issued citations,” according to the statement.
