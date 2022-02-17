The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office recently posted its first data transparency portal to provide more data about its practices and department to an increasingly conscious public.
“It’s really about being as transparent as we can with the communities and residents that we serve. Obviously, over the last couple of years, there has been more and more interest in what law enforcement does,” Sheriff Carlos Bolanos said.
The website provides additional information on staff demographics, calls for service, internal investigation numbers and arrests from July to September 2021. The Sheriff’s Office recently published the data in the last few weeks. The employee demographic data covers race, gender, age, languages spoken by staff and years of service. The Sheriff’s Office data also looks at the race and gender of arrestees and the area arrested. It covers eviction locations and numbers ordered by cities.
The Sheriff’s Office had 37 total use of force incidents during that time, with 22 in the correctional division, 13 in patrol and one each in investigations and court transportation. The department received 15 total complaints in the three reported months for employees, with 12 internal affairs investigations. For the 15 complaints, 12 were for patrol divisions and one for investigations, court transportation and support services. Of the 12 internal investigations, seven were in patrol divisions, four in correctional services and one in support services. While the results of those investigations were not listed, Bolanos said he was willing to provide more information in future updates.
“It seems to me like it would be more valuable if we let people know what the results are, and because we are not talking about specific individuals, I think we can provide that,” Bolanos said.
Bolanos plans to update the page every three months and hopes to put in more data related to jails and staffing around the demographics of those in custody. He also plans to add traffic stop data mandated by California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Act of 2015 designed to improve racial and identity awareness in law enforcement and show the public who the department encounters and why.
While not required to report it until January of 2023, Bolanos wants to start providing public data in the middle of 2022. He said he planned to make changes as needed and provide more data based on community feedback. He noted he was open to input in what data people want to see and improving transparency.
“I think our plans are to provide as much information as we can that people want, and that will be useful,” Bolanos said.
People can go to the Sheriff’s Office website for more details or visit https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/f941acef8b2d4c6c99a74309897415df/page/Home/?views=Employee-Demographics for more information.
