The two deputies who fired their guns during a fatal encounter with a woman in Half Moon Bay May 5 were identified as John Baba and David Dominguez, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman was allegedly carrying a shotgun and alcohol at about 7:25 p.m. that day and was shot and killed by the deputies after firing on one of them to the rear of 845 Main St., the new home of the restaurant Pasta Moon. Both deputies ordered her to the ground, but she didn’t comply. She reached for the shotgun, which was on the ground, and the deputies fired at her.
The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office has since identified the suspect as Sandra Lee Harmon, 56, of Half Moon Bay, though it appears she was visiting the city. The Sheriff’s Office identified her city of residence as Eureka.
Following life-saving efforts on scene, Harmon was transported in an ambulance to Stanford Hospital, where she died. There were no injuries sustained by the deputies or anyone else, sheriff’s officials said.
The two deputies have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the investigation, which is being handled by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal administrative review.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can call the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
