In her second week as the sheriff of San Mateo County, Sheriff Christina Corpus launched a new program for law enforcement to build a better relationships with residents, businesses and community organizations.

Announced Thursday, the Community Advisors for Responsible Engagement program will ensure that deputies will be more accessible to community members by hosting multiple fifteen-person community forum meetings every quarter. Each meeting will represent different parts of the county.

