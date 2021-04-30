In light of dry weather conditions throughout California, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission on Thursday called for irrigation customers and city departments to voluntarily reduce their water use by 10 percent.
According to the agency, the SFPUC’s water reservoirs are currently filled at 76.8 percent of their maximum storage capacity — slightly lower than the historical average of 81 percent around this time of year.
SFPUC’s water comes from a variety of sources, including the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir near Yosemite and five other reservoirs located in the Bay Area, and serves some 2.7 million customers throughout the Bay Area.
For more information about the programs and services offered by SFPUC, residents can visit www.sfpuc.org/savewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.