A Pacifica resident, who is a sergeant with the San Francisco Police Department, pleaded no contest Monday to misdemeanor false reporting of a fire and was placed on six months probation.
Maria Teresa Donati, 46, pulled a fire alarm Aug. 7 outside a city task force meeting in a Pacifica police station conference room about homelessness and recreational vehicles, prosecutors said.
The Pacifica police chief had advised her and others that the meeting was not public, prosecutors said.
Donati walked away and left the area after pulling the alarm, prosecutors said.
The Pacifica Fire Department rushed to the police station and verified no emergency, according to prosecutors.
Donati was identified by placing her photo from lobby cameras on social media and asking who she is, according to prosecutors, who said callers identified the defendant.
A spokesman for the San Francisco Police Department said Tuesday that Donati remains a sergeant in the department. The spokesman declined to comment on the case.
Donati’s attorney Anthony Brass could not be reached Tuesday for comment on the case.
