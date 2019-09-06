San Francisco International Airport is ready to close Runway 28L Sept. 7 for 20 days to construct a new base layer below the runway surface and anticipates traffic impact and some delays.
The runway is expected to reopen Friday, Sept. 2.
SFO expects an increase in traffic volume at the intersection of Millbrae Avenue and Old Bayshore Highway, as construction trucks access the runway construction site to remove old pavement and deliver materials to create the new base layer and runway surface. At the peak of construction activities, up to 600 truck deliveries are expected in a 24-hour period, according to SFO officials.
During the closure, the Nighttime Preferential Runway Use program, which normally operates between 10 p.m. and 7 p.m., will conclude an hour early, at 6 a.m. to allow for the increased usage of Runways 1L and 1R for departing flights, which will help mitigate the length of delays throughout the day, including the cascading delay effect that impacts surrounding communities in the late evening hours, according to SFO officials.
Because the closure will reduce the airport’s overall runway capacity, SFO advises travelers to expect delays during this period, according to SFO officials.
The total length of Runway 28L is 11,381 feet. The project will reconstruct a 1,900-foot section of Runway 28L, replace lighting and drainage infrastructure, and overlay a 600-foot section of Runway 1L. SFO repaved the entire top layer of Runway 28L in spring 2017. During this project, core sampling and ground-penetrating radar indicated that the base layer was showing signs of fatigue cracking. With input from airlines, this time was selected to avoid the busy summer and year-end holiday travel seasons. This timeframe was also chosen for the low probability of precipitation, as dry weather is necessary for asphalt paving. The contract for the Runway 28L Reconstruction project was awarded to Golden Gate Constructors. The project is federally-funded, and the total project cost expected to be $16.2 million, according to SFO officials.
