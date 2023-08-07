Travel at the San Francisco International Airport is on the rise heading into the end of peak travel season.
“Passenger traffic this summer is running about 90% of pre-pandemic levels,” said SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel said. “With these levels, we recommend travelers arrive at the airport two hours prior to the domestic flight, three hours for international. And we expect parking garages to reach capacity, so we recommend travelers to take public transit or ride share services.”
Before the pandemic, the airport saw an average of 157,501 travelers per day. During the pandemic, in 2020, the average was 44,885 travelers per day. Last year, the average was 81,906. In May, Yakel said the airport was on pace to reach 127,000 average travelers per day.
Annual passenger counts have varied since 2019, when it was 57.48 million. In 2020, the annual numbers fell to 16.42 million. In 2022, the annual numbers rose to 42.28 million and Yakel estimated this year that number will grow to 46 million.
“That number is still holding true,” said Yakel, who added its latest yearly forecast projects 126,027 average travelers per day, or 46 million a year.
Airport travel through July saw around 141,750 travelers per day, or 90% of 2019’s numbers. Yakel said he expects about the same for August and Labor Day weekend. In 2019, SFO saw about 634,000 travelers over Labor Day weekend. This year, he forecasts around 570,000.
For travelers who plan to park their own car at SFO, Yakel suggests booking parking in advance on FlySFO.com.
“This is the best way to ensure there is space available,” Yakel added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.