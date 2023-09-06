In a landmark settlement agreement, two major pharmaceutical companies and a retailer will pay San Francisco over $267 million in the next 15 years to resolve allegations of their complicity in fueling the city’s opioid crisis.
On Tuesday, the city’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a settlement agreement between the City and County of San Francisco and Walgreens Co., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and Allergan Finance, LLC.
The three companies have agreed to pay a collected $267 million in settlement fees for a 2018 lawsuit, with Walgreens taking the largest share at a whopping $229,610,002.
The lawsuit alleged these companies violated the unfair competition law by falsely and misleadingly marketing opioids as safer than they actually were, and distributed large quantities of opioids in the city “despite knowledge of the growing epidemic,” reads the ordinance.
Each of the three settlement agreements mandates a special fund where the proceeds will be deposited, and each will have slightly different eligible use requirements, said City Controller Ben Rosenfield. He added that the city will receive much larger payments in the early years of the settlement.
Supervisor Dean Preston said these funds will help the city address the opioid crisis both in the short and long-term, and urged city administration to ensure that there is transparency in their use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.