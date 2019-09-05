The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to classify the National Rifle Association as a domestic terrorist organization following a recent rash of mass shootings across the United States.
Supervisor Catherine Stefani introduced the resolution following a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 28 that killed three people, including a 6-year-old and a 13-year-old, and also injured 17 others.
Since that shooting, Stefani said, “We’ve seen more carnage across this country,” including an Aug. 3 shooting at an El Paso, Texas Walmart that killed 22 people and an Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton, Ohio that killed 10.
“The NRA has done more to perpetuate and create a sick gun violence epidemic terrorizing our country. They buy out politicians, prevent common sense gun violence legislation, prevent gun violence research and tell us and everybody that it’s video games, movies or mental illness,” she said.
“The NRA wants you to believe that the solution to gun violence is more gun ownership,” Stefani said.
“The NRA exists to spread disinformation and knowingly puts weapons into the hands of those who harm and terrorize us by blocking commonsense gun violence prevention legislation and by advocating for dangerous legislation like ‘stand your ground’ laws, permit-less carries and guns in schools,” she said.
Stefani is pushing for stricter laws around guns, including requiring background checks for firearm sales.
“It is time to rid this country of the NRA and call them out for who they really are. They are a domestic terrorist organization,” she said.
The NRA released a statement on Twitter about the resolution.
“This stunt is an effort to distract from the problems facing San Francisco such as rampant homelessness, drug abuse and petty crime to name a few,” the statement said.
“Their (sic) wasting taxpayers dollars to declare 5M (million) law abiding Americans domestic terrorists, and it’s shameful,” the group said. “We remain undeterred — guided by our values and belief in those who want to find real solutions to violence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.