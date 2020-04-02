While some talk about the coronavirus rate flattening, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said, “we’re not there yet” — and “we’re not even close.”
“We know the worst is yet to come,” Breed said Wednesday.
She spoke about discussions in January involving COVID-19 when “it was hard for people to really comprehend was coming our way” and her declaring a state of emergency Feb. 25 when the city had no cases at all.
San Francisco now has 434 cases and seven deaths, Breed said.
The mayor spoke during a telephone town hall hosted by U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, who introduced Breed as part of a six-county effort in the Bay Area for shelter in place. Such a measure hadn’t been undertaken anywhere else in the nation, Speier recounted.
Speier, after a question from a caller about manufacturers producing more personal protective equipment for health care workers, said everything possible is being done to increase supplies.
“We were so ill-prepared for what was coming,” Speier said.
The congresswoman questioned the federal government response to the coronavirus, which she said in many cases was due to President Trump wanting to deny what was happening.
Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health, spoke about local response to COVID-19.
“We took early action as a city and a region,” Colfax said.
The focus has been on data, science and facts — along with vulnerable populations, said
Colfax, who was director of HIV prevention and research with the San Francisco Department of Public Health before then-President Barack Obama appointed him director of National AIDS Policy.
Colfax said social distancing by the public has proven crucial with the coronavirus.
“You’re literally saving lives,” he said.
The town hall is the fourth Speier has held on the coronavirus.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.