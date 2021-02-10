After being informed that a man convicted of violent sexual assaults in both Santa Cruz and Lake counties in the 1980s was set to be released in Emerald Hills, the property owner of the residence withdrew from consideration, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, Michael Thomas Cheek, 69, was convicted in 1980 and 1981 of violent sexual assaults in both Santa Cruz County and Lake County. In 1997, a jury determined Mr. Cheek to be a violent sexual predator.
In 1980, Cheek was convicted of kidnapping, rape and oral copulation of a 21-year-old female and sentenced to 20 years in state prison. In 1981, he was also convicted in Lake County of forcible rape of a 15-year-old with the use of a firearm. He was committed Aug. 13, 1997, to the Department of State Hospitals in Coalinga.
Both Sheriff Carlos Bolanos and Redwood City Police Chief Dan Mulholland strongly objected to the tentative order allowing Cheek to live in Redwood City. He was scheduled to live on the 800 block of Hillcrest Drive in unincorporated Redwood City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.