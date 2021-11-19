San Mateo police are on the lookout for a man accused of sexual battery at a coin laundry in the North Shoreview neighborhood of San Mateo Nov. 15.
At about 1:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the Kingston Coin Laundry, at 3 N. Kingston St., on the report of a sexual battery. The victim said he took the palm of his hand and touched her buttocks. He fled on foot westbound on Cypress Avenue toward North Bayshore Boulevard, according to police.
He is described as Black, in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5 feet 11 inches, braided hair and wearing gray pants with orange stripes, and white shoes with blue stripes, according to police.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Sgt. Brendan Bartholomew at (650) 522-7330. Anonymous tips can be submitted to tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.